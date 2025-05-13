The Metropolitan Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after fires at homes linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Police arrested the 21-year-old in the early hours of Tuesday. He remains in custody.

The arrest followed a fire at the prime minister’s private home in Kentish Town, north London, in the early hours of Monday.

On Sunday, emergency services were called to a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, a property also linked to Sir Keir.

Police are also looking at a car fire as part of the investigation.

No one was injured in the fires. The prime minister’s official residence is in Downing Street.