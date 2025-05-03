A woman has died in Greece after a bomb exploded in her hands, police say.

They say she was standing outside a bank in the northern city of Thessaloniki when the device went off early on Saturday. Officers suspect she may have been planning to plant it next to a cash machine.

The unnamed 38-year-old had previously been jailed for bank robbery, a police spokeswoman told Greece’s Skai TV.

Some reports say the woman might have been linked to a left-wing figure currently in prison for attacks and armed robberies.