PA Media

Some of Britain’s most distinguished lawyers have warned the government that recognising a Palestinian state would breach international law. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the UK would move towards recognition unless Israel met certain conditions, including agreeing a ceasefire and reviving the prospect of a two-state solution, earlier this week. Opponents argue Palestine does not meet the legal requirements for statehood under international law set out in the Montevideo Convention. However, business minister Gareth Thomas defended the plans, saying the UK had not signed up to the Convention, and adding that 147 of the UN’s 193 members already formally recognise a Palestinian state.

The Montevideo Convention sets out the criteria for the recognition of a state under international law as a defined territory, a permanent population, an effective government and the capacity to enter into relations with other states. A group of 43 peers, including some of the UK’s most eminent lawyers, has set out their belief that Sir Keir’s pledge could be in breach of international law as the territory may not meet these criteria for statehood. In a letter to the government’s attorney general, Lord Hermer, first reported by the Times, they call for him to advise the prime minister against recognition. “It is clear that there is no certainty over the borders of Palestine,” they argue, and also that “there is no functioning single government, Fatah and Hamas being enemies”. “The former has failed to hold elections for decades, and the latter is a terrorist organisation, neither of which could enter into relations with other states,” the letter adds. The peers warn that it “would be unwise to depart from” the Convention, signed in 1933, “at a time when international law is seen as fragile”. They add: “You have said that a selective, ‘pick and mix’ approach to international law will lead to its disintegration, and that the criteria set out in international law should not be manipulated for reasons of political expedience. “Accordingly, we expect you to demonstrate this commitment by explaining to the public and to the government that recognition of Palestine would be contrary to the principles governing recognition of states in international law.” Lord Hermer has previously insisted that a commitment to international law “goes absolutely to the heart” of the government’s approach to foreign policy. The BBC has obtained a full list of signatories, which includes the prominent barrister Lord Pannick – who represented the previous government at the Supreme Court over its Rwanda scheme. There are 10 lawyers in total on the list, including former Supreme Court judge Lord Collins of Mapesbury. The signatories include 27 Conservative peers, 10 crossbenchers, and four Labour Lords.