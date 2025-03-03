Getty Images

The Covid public inquiry will start four weeks of hearings on Monday, looking into the purchase and distribution of billions of pounds’ worth of medical equipment during the pandemic. In total, it’s thought £48bn was spent on personal protective equipment (PPE), the test-and-trace programme, hospital supplies and the vaccine rollout. Nearly 10% of contracts were awarded to firms with a link to the Conservative government in power at the time, according to the organisation Transparency International. Bereaved families have accused the inquiry of a “potential whitewash” after it emerged representatives of PPE suppliers will not be called upon to give evidence.

The ‘VIP lane’

This fifth section of the inquiry will hear from 50 witnesses, expected to include law experts, civil servants, politicians and transparency campaigners. Questioning will cover the value of contracts awarded to companies in the pandemic, spending controls, the prevalence of fraud and the steps taken to eliminate it. The inquiry will also look in detail at the use of the so-called “VIP lane” – officially known as the high priority lane – to award government contracts. Introduced in April 2020, the idea was to treat offers to supply PPE with greater urgency if they came with a recommendation from ministers, MPs, members of the House of Lords, or other senior officials. At the time the government said there was a “desperate need” to protect health and social care staff, and it was argued swift action was required to secure PPE. A National Audit Office report later found that up to the end of July 2020, about one in 10 suppliers in the high priority lane was awarded a contract, while the figure was less than one in 100 for other suppliers. The government ordered more than 30m masks, gowns and other items of PPE during Covid, with contracts totalling £14.6bn. This part of the inquiry will also look at the purchase of ventilators to help patients breathe, as well as millions of lateral flow and PCR tests.

Lobby’s father, Femi – a 60-year-old regular gym-goer with no underlying health conditions – died of Covid in April 2020

Whitewash claims