



The government is in talks with Labour MPs about possible changes to its welfare policies, Downing Street has confirmed. In a notable softening of tone, No 10 said that they “want” to go ahead with a scheduled vote on Tuesday, and admitted that getting the policy right was not easy. It follows more than 120 Labour backbenchers signing an amendment calling for the proposals, aimed at reforming the welfare system, to be scrapped. A No 10 source told the BBC: “Delivering fundamental change is not easy, and we all want to get it right, so of course we’re talking to colleagues about the bill and the changes it will bring. We want to start delivering this together on Tuesday.”

The source added: “The broken welfare system is failing the most vulnerable and holding too many people back. It’s fair and responsible to fix it. There is broad consensus across the party on this.” The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is understood to be involved in the discussions with rebels too. The government’s Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill changes who would qualify for certain disability and sickness benefits. Ministers have said the bill, which aims to save £5bn a year by 2030, is crucial to slow down the increase in the number of people claiming benefits. However, some Labour MPs have criticised the proposals – arguing there has not been sufficient assessments of the impact of the measures. Trade minister Douglas Alexander told the BBC he thought there was “common ground” between the government and the rebels. “My sense is overwhelmingly Labour MPs want to get this legislation right,” he added. “If there are improvements that can be made, let’s have the conversation”. Six further Labour MPs backed the amendment overnight, meaning in total 162 MPs across all parties have signed it.

Later, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is expected to call for a “fundamental rethink” of the welfare state in a speech to the British Chambers of Commerce. She is expected to say “Britain needs real welfare reform if we’re to incentivise takers to become makers”. “I was shocked to hear that the majority of new disability claims in this country are now for behavioural and mental health conditions like anxiety,” she is expected to add. “Under my leadership, the Conservative Party will not shy away from confronting the tough questions that need answering and, more importantly, providing the solutions.” Sir Keir Starmer said on Wednesday the party was “pretty united” when it came to the notion of reforming the welfare system. However, rumbles of criticism began after the government’s own assessment into the planned changes, published in March, found they could push 250,000 people into relative poverty. The prime minister said changes to welfare would be “tough going” but added that “the important thing is to focus on the change that we want to bring about”. He said: “Are there plenty of people and noises off? Yes of course – there always are, there always have been, there always will be.” His comments came after Rayner insisted the government would proceed with the legislation. She told the House of Commons on Wednesday the vote on the bill would go ahead on Tuesday as planned, saying the bill would help people into work, and end eligibility reassessments for the severely disabled. The source, in a defence of Sir Keir’s progressive credentials, added: “Our reforms are underpinned by the same Labour values that enabled a minimum wage rise for millions, free breakfast clubs, free school meals expanded, three million more NHS appointments, renationalising of the railways, the creation of thousands of jobs, and the biggest boos tot affordable housing for a generation.” In May, Sir Keir announced plans to ease cuts on winter fuel payments following a backlash against moves that saw the pension top-up becoming means-tested.





