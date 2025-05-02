Kevin Jackson BBC Scotland News Reporting fromBergen, Norway

The Scalloway Museum Some of the ‘Shetland Gang’ crew pictured at the pier in Scalloway in 1944

It sounds like it could be the plot of a spy novel, but the ‘Shetland Bus’ was a real undercover operation carried out to help the resistance in Nazi-occupied Norway during World War Two. In the depths of winter and under the cover of darkness, convoys of small fishing boats left the safety of Scotland’s most northerly islands to deliver valuable cargo and special agents to coves and fishing ports 200 miles away along the coast of Norway. On the perilous return journeys, refugees fleeing the occupation were hidden in the hold of the fishing boats, as they sought sanctuary in the British Isles. To commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, six of the historic ships that formed part of the Shetland Bus convoys will set sail again from Bergen in Norway to replicate the journey back to Shetland. They plan to arrive in Lerwick on Tuesday in time for the VE Day commemorations.

The Liberation Convoy The M/K Erkna transported 60 refugees from Norway in a single trip in 1941

Norway was invaded by Nazi Germany on 8 April 1940, a few months before the full occupation of France. The Norwegian government and its Royal Family, including King Haakon VII, were forced into exile in London and thousands of Norwegian people followed in fishing boats and other small vessels, crossing the North Sea to seek refuge in the UK. In July 1940, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill set up a clandestine organisation called the Special Operations Executive (SOE) with the sole aim of carrying out espionage and sabotage missions across German-occupied Europe. The Shetland Bus convoys were part of the Norwegian branch of the SOE, supporting the resistance movement in Norway. Between 1940 and 1945, they made 200 North Sea crossings, transporting hundreds of resistance agents, tonnes of weapons and supplies, and rescuing more than 300 Norwegian refugees fleeing the occupation.

The Liberation Convoy The M/K Heland carried 23 refugees from Vigra to Shetland on 25 February 1942

The 200-mile crossings took place in winter to make the most of the hours of darkness and avoid being spotted by German patrols. But this meant that the sea was often treacherous. The crews and passengers on board had to endure not only heavy North Sea conditions, but also the constant risk of discovery by German aircraft or patrol boats.

The Liberation Convoy The MK Arnefjord made it safely across to the island of Mousa in Shetland and delivered crews and passengers

On 27 September 1941, the MK Arnefjord left the small island of Hernar, to the north-west of Bergen, carrying 20 refugees. Although the weather started off calm, they soon encountered a raging storm. Everyone onboard was seasick and some discussed turning back. Eventually the Arnefjord made it safely across and delivered crews and passengers to the island of Mousa in Shetland. But others were not so lucky. Of the six boats that crossed the North Sea with the Arnefjord that weekend, only four made it. In total, 10 fishing boats were lost during the Shetland Bus convoys and 44 men lost their lives.

Morten Neset is the current skipper of the M/K Arnefjord and will be making the journey to Shetland as part of the Liberation Convoy

The current skipper of the MK Arnefjord, Morten Neset, will be making the return journey back to Shetland as part of the VE Day commemorations. He told BBC Scotland News that the boats had to make the crossings in the winter or late autumn to avoid being detected by the Germans. “If they crossed on a clear summer day, they would be spotted straight away,” he said. “The Shetland Bus was really important for the general population of Norway as it showed that someone was ‘standing up for them’ in their resistance against the occupation.”

The Liberation Convoy The M/K Andholmen was used to land allied soldiers during the battle for Narvik in May 1940

A memorial in Scalloway remembers the 44 men who lost their lives