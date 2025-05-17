At least two people have died after a “severe” avalanche on the Eiger mountain in the Swiss Alps on Saturday, local police say.

The avalanche took place shortly after midday, and swept away seven people who were in the area on a ski tour, prompting the police to launch a large-scale rescue operation.

One man died at the scene while another was treated at the scene but later died in hospital. Police had earlier reported that everyone who had been buried in the avalanche had been rescued.

The Eiger, at 3,967m (13,000 ft), is a well-known peak in Bern, near the tourist resorts of Grindelwald, Lauterbrunnen, and Wengen.