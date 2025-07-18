Joshua Nevett Political reporter

Alamy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff is the highest paid special adviser, government figures show. Morgan McSweeney is paid between £155,000 and £159,999, the Cabinet Office said in a report. Nine senior government staffers, known as spads, are in the next highest band and are paid between £145,000 and £149,999. National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, No 10’s director of communications Steph Driver, and John Van Reenan, the chancellor’s top economic adviser, are among those in the second-highest pay bracket.

Jill Cuthbertson, Sir Keir’s deputy chief of staff, the director of No 10’s policy unit Stuart Ingham, and Liz Lloyd, Starmer’s director of policy delivery and innovation, also earn between £145,000 and £149,999. Last year, the BBC reported that Sir Keir’s former chief of staff, Sue Gray, had a higher salary than the £166,786 the prime minister had been earning. Gray left her role, saying she “risked becoming a distraction”, and was replaced by McSweeney, who was previously chief adviser to the prime minister and masterminded Labour’s general election campaign. The details of Gray’s salary were leaked to the BBC, as the former senior civil servant was embroiled in internal rows in the early months of the Labour government. Some special advisers in the team were angry about being asked to take pay cuts.