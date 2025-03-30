Women in England will be able to get the morning-after pill for free from pharmacies from later this year, the government has said.
Emergency contraception is already free of charge from most GPs and sexual health clinics but ministers say getting it over the counter is more of a “postcode lottery”.
Some women have to pay as much as £30.
It is hoped the move will free up GP appointments and reduce the inequalities faced by women trying to access the medication in disadvantaged communities.
Emergency contraception is medication designed to prevent unwanted pregnancies. It usually has to be taken within 3 to 5 days of having unprotected sex but the sooner it is taken, the more effective it is.
Making the morning-after pill available through the NHS at pharmacies will end the “unfair” barriers some women face when needing to access it, according to the government.
Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said equal access “to safe and effective contraception is crucial to women’s healthcare and a cornerstone of a fair society”.
“Women across England face an unfair postcode lottery when seeking emergency contraception, with access varying dramatically depending on where they live,” he said.
Mr Kinnock said the plan “will ensure all women can access this essential healthcare when they need it, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay”.
The initiative will be announced on Monday as part of a wider package of investment to rebuild the community pharmacies sector.
