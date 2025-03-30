Women in England will be able to get the morning-after pill for free from pharmacies from later this year, the government has said.

Emergency contraception is already free of charge from most GPs and sexual health clinics but ministers say getting it over the counter is more of a “postcode lottery”.

Some women have to pay as much as £30.

It is hoped the move will free up GP appointments and reduce the inequalities faced by women trying to access the medication in disadvantaged communities.

Emergency contraception is medication designed to prevent unwanted pregnancies. It usually has to be taken within 3 to 5 days of having unprotected sex but the sooner it is taken, the more effective it is.