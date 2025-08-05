Yvette Cooper calls for ‘more transparency’ over the background of suspects charged with crimes

Guidance for police on sharing the immigration status and ethnicity of crime suspects “needs to change”, the home secretary has said, following calls for details to be released of two men arrested over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old in Warwickshire. Yvette Cooper said guidance for police forces on disclosing personal information “needs to change”. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage had previously called the police’s decision not to publish it a “cover-up”. The men under suspicion of rape are reportedly Afghan. Warwickshire County Council’s Reform UK leader alleges they are asylum seekers. Police have not confirmed this.

Asked if she believed such information should be in the public domain, Yvette Cooper told the BBC: “We do want to see more transparency in cases, we think local people do need to have more information.” On Monday, Farage said he “absolutely” believed that such details should be released. Warwickshire Police has previously said once someone is charged with an offence, the force follows national guidance that does not include sharing ethnicity or immigration status. Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Cooper said: “It is an operational decision about how much information can be revealed in the middle of a live investigation but we do want to see greater transparency.” She later told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We do think the guidance needs to change”. She said the government had asked the Law Commission – an independent body which reviews laws in England and Wales – to speed up a review into “what the rules are” around what information can be released and when during a legal case. “We’re also working with the College of Policing on strengthening and changing their guidance,” she said. The two men accused of the offence in Warwickshire are: Ahmad Mulakhil, who has been charged with two counts of rape; Mohammad Kabir, who has been accused of kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting the rape of a girl aged under 13. Mr Mulakhil, 23, appeared before magistrates in Coventry on 28 July, and Mr Kabir, also 23, appeared in court on Saturday. Both were remanded in custody.