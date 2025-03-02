Stephen Fairclough BBC News

Family photo Nathan Osman was found less than 24 hours after he arrived on holiday with friends

The family of a father-of-four who died while on holiday in Benidorm are flying to Spain to try and get answers about what happened in the hours before his death. The body of Nathan Osman, 30, was found at the foot of a remote cliff on the outskirts of Benidorm less than 24 hours after he arrived on holiday with friends in September. His family said attempts to use his bank cards were made the day after he died and fear others were involved before his death. The Spanish authorities have agreed to meet with Nathan’s family, who do not believe there has been an adequate investigation into what happened to him.

Nathan’s brother Lee Osman and his sister Alannah are flying to Benidorm on Sunday, to try and speak directly with police about the investigation. “We’ve been totally abandoned,” Lee said. “There’s been zero investigation and we are fighting for answers.” Police in Benidorm have not responded to a request to comment.

Family photo Nathan has been described as a “devoted” father by his family

Nathan, from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, had made a last minute decision to join his friends on a trip to Benidorm in September 2024. The devoted dad had arrived on 27 September and after spending time with his friends, said he would walk back to his hotel on his own to sleep, because he was tired. The following morning, his bed had not been slept in. Later that day, his body was found at the foot of a cliff by an off-duty policeman on a waterbike. Lee does not believe Nathan made the journey to the remote location in the opposite direction to his hotel on his own, and said it would take an hour to walk up there. He added Nathan had “no reason to be up there”. “We strongly believe he was taken up there, whether it was by taxi or against his own will,” Lee said. “And something has happened for him to be found where he was found.”

Family picture Nathan on the day he arrived in Benidorm

The family said the day after his death attempts were made to use Nathan’s bank cards, but this was not followed up by the authorities. Alannah and Lee have also been tracing Nathan’s known movements on the night. They said he had been on a video call with one of his friends until his phone battery ran out. Carrying out their own investigations, the family discovered Nathan on public CCTV on the promenade, where they said he did not appear significantly intoxicated. They have found other premises with CCTV, but said the owners would not pass on any recordings without a request from the Spanish authorities. The family said they had repeatedly tried to find out how the investigation into Nathan’s death was progressing, but have been met with silence. They recently received a police file which Alannah said was “empty”, with the case described as closed.

Nathan’s parents Elizabeth and Jonathan flew to Benidorm and identified Nathan’s body

Nathan’s mother Elizabeth said there was “no empathy” from the Spanish police immediately after his death and claimed they were “treated like dogs”. Elizabeth said she had to identify her son by being shown a photo of a tattoo on his torso. She said not knowing how he ended up at the remote location is torturous. “Our boy deserves answers and we as a family deserve answers. Nathan wasn’t a drunkard who’d go out and forget about everything. Nathan was really with it,” she said. “Not knowing about that last hour or two before his death, it’s eating us away, day in day out, from the time we get up to the time we go to bed. We live this nightmare.” Nathan’s father Jonathan said: “They’ve done nothing, nothing at all. It’s just a total disregard for his life in every kind of way.”

Nathan’s brother Lee is flying to Benidorm to try and meet police