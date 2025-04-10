Mordaunt told the watchdog the role would also involve testing the company’s strategy “to reduce its combustible products i.e. cigarettes”.

In a letter to Acoba, British American Tobacco said Mordaunt would be “asked to contribute her insights on the topics of tobacco harm reduction”.

Details of the appointment were published on the website of Acoba, the watchdog that provides advice on jobs politicians accept after they leave government.

Former Conservative cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt is taking up a part-time paid role with British American Tobacco as a member of its “transformation advisory board”.

The company says it wants to build “a smokeless world” by moving smokers to smokeless alternatives. It aims to become a “predominantly” smokeless business by 2035.

British American Tobacco has produced some of the world’s most famous cigarette brands including Lucky Strike and Rothmans, but in recent years has begun selling vapes.

All former ministers are expected to seek advice from Acoba (the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments) on any job they want to take up two years after leaving government.

The committee considers whether the job could be seen as a reward from a prospective employer for favourable decisions made by the politician when they were in power.

It also looks at whether the former minister could have access to insider information.

If the committee has concerns, it can advise the politician to delay taking up the job or avoid particular activities while in the role.

In its advice letter to Mordaunt, Acoba said the risk that her role with British American Tobacco could be seen as “a reward for your decisions in office” was “limited”.

It added that Mordaunt had not had access to specific information that would “offer an unfair advantage to British American Tobacco”.

“It is also relevant that you have been out of office for five months, creating a gap between your access to information in government and your role with British American Tobacco,” it added.

Acoba noted that Mordaunt had said she would not lobby for the firm, but it advised her to have “no direct engagement with government on behalf of the company as to do so would raise significant risks under the government’s rules”.

During his last months as prime minister, former Tory PM Rishi Sunak introduced the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which would have made it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born after 1 January 2009.

Although Sunak was keen to push the legislation through, many of his Conservative MPs had doubts. Mordaunt herself did not vote on the bill when it came to Parliament.

Labour backed the proposals, and since coming into government has reintroduced a similar bill to Parliament.

Mordaunt is not the first politician to work for British American Tobacco. After losing the 1997 Tory leadership election, former chancellor Ken Clarke took up a deputy chairmanship with the company.