Former Conservative cabinet minister and MP David Jones has joined Reform UK.

Jones, who stepped down as a Conservative MP ahead of last year’s election, said he had become “disillusioned” by his old party and that only Reform was “demonstrating the determination needed to tackle the country’s many problems”.

The former Welsh Secretary added that he would not seek elected office for Reform but would “give the party my full support in the elections ahead”.

He becomes the third former Tory MP to join Nigel Farage’s party in the last two weeks, following Ross Thomson and Anne Marie Morris.

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment.