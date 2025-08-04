YOAN VALAT/EPA/Shutterstock

The Home Office has announced £100m in extra funding to crack down on illegal people-smuggling in the English Channel. The money will pay for up to 300 additional National Crime Agency (NCA) officers as well as new technology and equipment. More than 25,000 people made the journey from France to the UK in small boats before the end of July, a record for this point in the year. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the move would help the UK better “track the [smuggling] gangs and bring them down”. The Conservative Party called it a “desperate grab for headlines which will make no real difference”.

Last month, the government agreed a “one in, one out” pilot scheme with France which aims to deter migrants from crossing the Channel. Under the scheme, some arrivals would be returned to France and in exchange the UK would accept an equivalent number of asylum seekers, subject to security checks. According to the Home Office, the new £100m will boost border security and strengthen investigations targeting smuggling kingpins who have operations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere. Ms Cooper said gangs had shown “a ruthless ability to adapt their tactics and maximise their profits, no matter how many lives they put at risk”. The NCA has 91 ongoing investigations into people-smuggling networks affecting the UK, the agency’s director general of operations Rob Jones said.

Watch: Last month the BBC witnessed French police slash a migrant ‘taxi-boat’ heading to UK

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp accused Labour of having “no serious plan” to tackle the issue. “The British public deserves real action, not empty slogans and tinkering at the edges,” he said. Writing in the Daily Express, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said it was an effort to “throw taxpayer money at the illegal immigration crisis and hope it will go away”. “Another £100 million here or there won’t move the needle. It won’t stop the boats or the gangs,” he added. Labour and previous Conservative governments have both struggled to reduce the number of people coming to the UK illegally in small boats. The Conservatives had proposed sending arrivals to Rwanda, but the scheme was delayed by legal challenges. The general election was called before it could be implemented. One of Sir Keir Starmer’s first acts as prime minister was to scrap the plan, calling it a gimmick.