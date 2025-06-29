Danai Nesta Kupemba BBC News

Europe swelters as heatwave shows no sign of easing

A heatwave continues to grip large parts of Europe, with authorities in many countries issuing health warnings amid searing temperatures. Southern Spain is the worst-affected region, with temperatures in the mid-40s Celsius recorded in Seville and neighbouring areas. A new heat record for June of 46C was set on Saturday in the town of El Granado, according to Spain’s national weather service, which also said this month is on track to be the hottest June on record. Red heat warnings are in force in parts of Portugal, Italy and Croatia, with numerous amber warnings covering areas of Spain, France, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia and Switzerland.

In Barcelona, a woman died after completing a shift as a road sweeper on Saturday, when temperatures were very high. Local authorities are investigating her death. In Italy, emergency departments across the country have reported an uptick in heatstroke cases, mainly affecting “elderly people, cancer patients, or homeless people”, Mario Guarino, vice president of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine told the AFP news agency. Hospitals such as the Ospedale dei Colli in Naples have set up dedicated heatstroke pathways to speed up access to vital treatments such as cold water immersion. The city of Bologna further to the north has set up seven climate shelters with air conditioning and drinking water, while Rome has offered free access to city swimming pools for those over 70. A pharmacist in Portugal’s capital Lisbon told Reuters news agency that, despite telling people “not to go out” during the hottest hours of the day, “we have already had some cases of heat strokes and burns”. The severe heat has also affected countries across the western Balkans where temperatures have reached in excess of 40C. Serbia registered its highest-ever temperature since it began recording them in the 19th century. In Slovenia, the hottest-ever June temperature was recorded on Saturday. North Macedonia is also sweltering as temperatures reached 42C on Friday.

EPA/Shutterstock Tourists cool off under a cloud of mist in Valencia, Spain on Sunday

More hot weather to come