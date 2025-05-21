Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Google is beefing up its “sovereign cloud” options in the EU, as US tech companies move to reassure the continent’s users that their access to crucial technology will be safeguarded at a time of escalating trade tensions with Donald Trump.

The Silicon Valley giant provides cloud computing offerings in Europe that ensures sensitive information remains on local servers and adhere to EU laws on data privacy.

Google told the Financial Times on Wednesday it was broadening these so-called sovereign cloud options, including a new “data shield” that provides additional cyber security protections to European clients.

The US tech company also said it would work with local partners in sensitive industries, such as the French defence electronics group Thales, to better ensure it complies with tougher data protection requirements for those sectors. Google said it would also launch a similar arrangement in Germany soon.



The move comes as European groups raise concerns that the Trump administration could use the continent’s reliance on digital infrastructure from US Big Tech groups as leverage in trade talks.

Without naming Trump directly, Hayete Gallot, Google’s president of customer experience, said global tensions were “creating anxiety in the world” and customers were “looking for options to manage their business.”

“Sovereignty used to be a very niche thing, that applied to very regulated industries, such as defence and intelligence,” Gallot said. “And suddenly in the current environment, everybody is thinking about it.”

Recommended

US hyperscalers such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google dominate the European cloud market, while European providers such as the France’s OVHcloud argue the tech sovereignty push is driving growth.

Galott said its new cloud offerings in Europe built on existing solutions and infrastructure.

For example, its existing Google Cloud Data Boundary offering already gives customers more control over where their content is stored and processed. A new user data shield provides extra security testing for customer applications, it said.

For defence, intelligence and other sensitive sectors, Google also said it provided an “air-gapped” solution, which means a client’s data does not have to be connected to other networks.

Galott said she wanted “to reassure” European customers about their “requirements and expectations that they have around sovereignty and we are here to provide a layered set of options . . . so that our customers can operate and then their customers can benefit from it.”

The move echoes a recent announcement, by Microsoft, the first large American cloud computing business to try to reassure European customers last month.

The Seattle-based company pledged a series of “digital commitments” to Europe, such as a promise to contest any government order to cease cloud services to European customers including through the courts.