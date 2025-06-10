Videos from social media show the moment loud gunshots were heard in a classroom, during a deadly school shooting in Graz, Austria.

Footage shows people panicking and looking outside through a window, as gunshots ring out in the background.

Other footage shows armed police officers inside school corridors as pupils run towards the exit.

Six females and three males were killed in the attack, according to Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

Police said the 21-year-old gunman took his own life in a school bathroom shortly after.

