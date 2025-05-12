Police are investigating after a fire at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s house in north London in the early hours of the morning.
Damage was caused to the Kentish Town property’s entrance but nobody was hurt, the Metropolitan Police said. A cordon is in place outside the house.
The London Fire Brigade said it had been called to a “small fire” at 01:11 BST which was under control about 20 minutes later.
Sir Keir thanked the emergency services for their work, his official spokesman said. The prime minister – who now lives at his official residence in Downing Street – is understood to still own the property which is being rented out.
“The prime minister thanks the emergency services for their work,” his official spokesman said. “It is subject to a live investigation so I can’t comment further.”
The spokesman declined to provide any further details when asked whether any members of Sir Keir’s family were in the house when the fire started.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a small fire outside a property in Kentish town this morning.
“The Brigade was called at 01:11BST and the fire was under control by 01:33 BST. Two fire engines from Kentish Town Fire Station attended the scene.”
The police said: “Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, nobody was hurt.
“The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue.”
At one stage the length of the street had been cordoned off.
In an unrelated incident last year, three people were found guilty of public order offences after a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside Sir Keir’s house.