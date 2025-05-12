Police are investigating after a fire at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s house in north London in the early hours of the morning.

Damage was caused to the Kentish Town property’s entrance but nobody was hurt, the Metropolitan Police said. A cordon is in place outside the house.

The London Fire Brigade said it had been called to a “small fire” at 01:11 BST which was under control about 20 minutes later.

Sir Keir thanked the emergency services for their work, his official spokesman said. The prime minister – who now lives at his official residence in Downing Street – is understood to still own the property which is being rented out.