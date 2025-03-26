In a statement to Just Style, a C&A spokesperson said following a consultation project to “redefine its store portfolio”, the management of C&A decided on the closure of 24 stores in France “experiencing structural difficulties”.

In addition, all 57 Shop-in-Shops in France will close said C&A.

As a result of the decreased volume of products being handled, C&A has moved to adapt its distribution centre in Villenoy and its workforce accordingly.

In total, this will result in 324 layoffs “aiming to improve C&A’s competitiveness in France and securing the brand’s future in a French clothing market that is constantly deteriorating and in which C&A France is experiencing economic difficulties,” the statement reads.

C&A said it would be consulting with affected staff over the next few weeks and the project to redefine the commercial footprint of France would be studied over the next four months.

“It is part of C&A’s European strategy to continue its transformation to better meet the needs of consumers, future-proof the company and ensure the future of a brand with 184 years of history. C&A intends to focus on the core of its business, excellence in execution, flexibility and innovation. To ensure its future and consolidate what has made its model successful – combining quality of supply and affordable prices to dress the whole family – C&A must focus its priorities on distribution methods with the best development potential and, in particular, adapt its network of physical stores,” the statement added.

Last month C&A confirmed it is to close its R&D FIT factory in Germany after the facility failed to meet the retailer’s expectations.

