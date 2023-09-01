The Cabbage Tree Island Aboriginal community will not be rebuilt following last year’s catastrophic floods in the New South Wales far north, with future threats to the island in the Richmond River, south of Wardell, deemed high risk.

The Jali Aboriginal Land Council (Jali LALC) has instead resolved to build 26 residential homes in the nearby village of Wardell.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Jali LALC members had to come to this decision” said chairperson Lenkunyar Roberts in a statement.

“Mother Nature has spoken. Cabbo is no longer safe for our mob to live there.”

The decision was made after consultants found that a return to the island presented “an unacceptably high risk of exposure to future flooding events and a real risk to human life”.

The Jali LALC statement said the Planning and Environment Department had written to the land council saying the “risks are so high they cannot in good faith financially support a rebuild on the island for residential purposes”.

The community has been living in temporary pod accommodation at the Bath St location in Wardell where the new homes will be built.

Ms Roberts, who grew up on the island, said the community’s connection to the island stretched back to the 1880s and that its cultural significance could not be overstated.

“We want our community to move forward and will now focus on the residential properties at Bath St [in Wardell] and the rebuild of a non-residential structure, such as a church, on the island.”

Jali LALC CEO Chris Binge on Cabbage Tree Island.( ABC News: Rani Hayman)

Last month Desert Pea Media released a song written and performed by Aboriginal students from Ballina Coast High School called Wanna Go Home.

Many of the students involved lived on “Cabbo” until the floods.

A spokesperson for Jali LALC said it was a difficult time for the community and no-one was available for comment at this time.

