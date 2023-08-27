CABIN crew have landed themselves in hot water after dancing and posing for selfies on the wing of Boeing 777 in a ‘life-threatening’ stunt.

Video footage shows the three flight attendants for Swiss International Air Lines larking about on the wing as they waited to take off in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The viral clip features one female flight attendant apparently dancing on the wing before she is joined by a male colleague.

Then a second man, believed to be a senior cabin chief, comes out and pulls bodybuilding poses.

The footage was filmed earlier this month and infuriated bosses at Swiss International Air Lines.

Airline spokesperson Michael Pelzer said: “What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening.

“The wings of the Boeing 777 are about five meters (16.4 feet) high. A fall from that height onto the hard surface can be devastating.

“This behavior will not be tolerated.”

Pelzer emphasised that crew members are only allowed to step onto the wings in case of an emergency, like passenger evacuation.

He said: “The behaviour of the employees in the video neither corresponds to our security requirements nor does it reflect the high level of professionalism of our employees.

“In this case, individual crew members failed to act as role models. We cannot approve of this.”

It’s understood that no passengers were on board the plane as it waited for its take off slot for a flight to Zurich.

But Pelzer added: “We have binding guidelines regarding the online presence of our employees.

“We expect our employees to always live up to our values and standards on social media as well.”

Outraged by his colleagues’ actions, a chief of cabin crew on the plane said: “I thought, ‘What the f***? Is that real?

“In addition to the fact that it is of course extremely dangerous, it is simply unprofessional.”

Another chief of cabin crew said: “They are insane! I’m ashamed of my crew, we have no business on the wings.

“If that had happened to me on the ground in Zurich, I would have sent these people straight home.”

Head of Cabin Crew and Vice President of Swiss International Air Lines Martin Knuchel released a video criticising the crew’s behaviour.

Knuchel said: “Hey guys, I’ll be honest. I’m angry and disappointed.

“What if the passengers no longer trust us when they see this video? This has to stop, there must be no more videos likes this.

“The case will be dealt internally as a disciplinary matter. But to counteract the first rumours, we won’t just fire someone.”

A discussion into the matter has already been initiated with the affected crew members, claimed media.