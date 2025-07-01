The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, a major move aimed at transforming India’s sporting landscape and boosting its chances on the global stage, including at the 2036 Olympic Games, which India is in the race to host.

The new policy, which replaces the National Sports Policy of 2001, lays out a detailed roadmap to position India as a leading sporting nation. According to the government, the policy has been shaped through extensive consultations with central ministries, NITI Aayog, state governments, national sports federations, athletes, experts and the general public.

NSP 2025 focuses on five key areas, the first being achieving excellence on the world stage. This includes spotting and nurturing talent from the grassroots right up to the elite level, building competitive leagues, expanding sports infrastructure in both rural and urban areas, and creating top-class systems for coaching, training and athlete support. It also highlights the need to strengthen the governance of sports federations and improve training for coaches, officials and support staff.

The second focus is on the economic opportunities that sport can offer. The policy aims to encourage sports tourism, bring international events to India, grow the local sports manufacturing sector, and support start-ups and entrepreneurship in the space. It also encourages greater private sector involvement through public-private partnerships and CSR initiatives.

Another key theme is utilising sport as a tool for social development. The policy aims to increase participation from women, economically weaker sections, tribal communities and persons with disabilities. It also seeks to revive traditional Indian games and present sport as a viable career option by weaving it into the education system, promoting volunteering and supporting dual-career paths. There is also a push to connect with the Indian diaspora through sports.

To turn sport into a national movement, the NSP 2025 calls for mass participation through public campaigns and community events, fitness indices for schools, colleges and workplaces, and broader access to sports facilities across the country.In line with the National Education Policy 2020, NSP 2025 proposes making sport an essential part of the school curriculum. It also looks to train teachers and physical education instructors to better promote sports awareness and participation.The policy is backed by a strategic framework to guide its implementation. This includes governance reforms, legal changes, innovative financing models, more private sector involvement, and the use of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and data analytics to track performance and improve delivery.

A national monitoring system with clear benchmarks and key performance indicators will help measure progress. The policy is also meant to serve as a model for states and union territories, encouraging them to align their own sports strategies with national goals. It promotes a whole-of-government approach, urging all ministries and departments to incorporate sports into their programmes and activities.

India’s sports market is expected to grow to $130 billion by 2030, up from $52 billion currently, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 14 percent, according to a joint report by Deloitte and Google.

The report, titled “Think Sports: Unlocking India’s $130B Sports Potential”, notes that this growth will be fuelled by increased government investment, widespread digital adoption, healthier lifestyles, rising disposable incomes and a growing appetite for high-quality sports content. It further stated that this momentum will also be supported by rising viewership for sports beyond cricket, such as kabaddi, football and esports.

