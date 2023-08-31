Who is new defence secretary Grant Shapps?
Former military chiefs and opposition MPs have questioned the suitability of “yes man” Grant Shapps for his new role as defence secretary.
Mr Shapps, the former energy secretary, was Rishi Sunak’s surprise choice to replace Ben Wallace this morning as the prime minister carried out a mini cabinet reshuffle.
Sir Richard Dannatt, the former head of the Armed Forces, expressed his concern that Grant Shapps had been given the job to “support” Mr Sunak rather than “make the case” for defence budgets.
He also suggested it would take Mr Shapps “some time” to get up to speed with the defence brief, which he knows “very little” about.
Claire Coutinho, the former education minister, replaced Mr Shapps in a major promotion for the East Surrey MP. A close ally of Mr Sunak who previously worked as his adviser, the 38-year-old is the first MP from the 2019 intake to join cabinet.
Matt Mathers31 August 2023 15:15
Shapps will have to leave Tik Tok, says senior Tory
Tobias Ellwood predicted that new defence secretary Grant Shapps – a frequent user of social media app TikTok – will likely come out of his first Ministry of Defence briefing with fewer apps on his phone.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, he said: “He’ll be getting the mother of all briefings when he walks into the MoD. I suspect he might have his phone, not taken away from him, but certainly he’ll come out with less apps on his phone than when he walks in.”
But the chair of the defence select committee – who stressed he was speaking in a personal capacity – backed Shapps to succeed. “He’s a very competent and capable minister. He understands the Whitehall machine. He’s actually one of the best communicators that is in the Cabinet at the moment.”
Matt Mathers31 August 2023 14:46
Senior Tory urges Shapps to use ‘powers of persuasion’ with Treasury
Senior Tory MP Julian Lewis, former chair of the defence select committee, has encouraged Mr Shapps to push the Treasury for as much money as possible to reverse a relative decline in spending, Adam Forrest reports.
“Defence expenditure under successive governments decline in comparison with other priorities, he told The Independent. “The new defence secretary should use all his powers of persuasion to build on the foundations laid by Ben Wallace in light of the considerable threats we face.”
Fellow Tory MP Jason McCartney – who severed as a flight lieutenant in the RAF – backed Mr Shapps in the role. “I welcome Grant’s appointment as he pledged to continue the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion,” he told The Independent.
Mr McCartney said he had been “impressed by his knowledge and commitment to the Ukrainian people”, adding: “He’s a really good operator and a shrewd appointment.”
Matt Mathers31 August 2023 14:25
Sunak has appointed ‘yes man’ in Shapps, say Lib Dems
The Liberal Democrats said Rishi Sunak had appointed a “yes man” in a crucial role – and pointed out that Grant Shapps had said in his failed Conservative leadership campaign that he thought our armed forces should be strengthened, Adam Forrest reports.
The party’s defence spokesperson Richard Foord said: “At a time when the armed forces need someone to stand up for them, Rishi Sunak has appointed a yes-man.
“This is Shapps’ fifth cabinet role in less than a year. The Conservative government merry-go-round has to stop.”
Matt Mathers31 August 2023 13:49
‘Will he really understand?’ Former Army chief questions Shapps appointment
Sir Richard Dannatt, the former head of the Armed Forces, expressed his concern that Grant Shapps had been given the job to “support” Mr Sunak rather than “make the case” for defence budgets, Adam Forrest reports.
Lord Dannatt told Sky News: “Will he really understand and make the case for defence … or will he be more political and support the prime minister for party political purposes? Ben Wallace was arguing for [defence investment]. Is that discussion going to continue? Or will Grant Shapps choose to go quietly?”
He also said Mr Shapps knows “very little about defence” and it will take him “quite some time to get up to speed”. Sir Richard added: “I think there is a risk that certainly the debate on resources for defence stagnates, at least until Grant Shapps can get his head around his portfolio.”
Matt Mathers31 August 2023 13:32
MoD officials did not want Shapps, claims senior Tory
Tory MP Mark Francois – a former armed forces minister – has said many people at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) did not want Grant Shapps to get the job.
He said Mr Shapps faces “a very steep learning curve” and had several “really tough issues” to manage – including Ukraine, Nato commitments, defence procurement and service families’ accommodation.
“Ben Wallace is going to be an incredibly tough act to follow. And I think, to put it mildly, because it’s such a complex department, this is going to be a very steep learning curve for Grant Shapps,” he told GB News.
“Many people in the building wanted James [Heappey] to get the job. He hasn’t,” said Mr Francois. He added: “Grant Shapps is a bright bloke, but he’s going to have to come up with the speed very, very quickly.”
Adam Forrest31 August 2023 13:15
Claire Coutinho – rising Tory star who is Sunak’s mirror image
Claire Coutinho has been thrust into the spotlight after winning one of the top jobs in government. It marks a major step up for the little-known Rishi Sunak ally, who has only been in parliament since 2019 and has held junior ministerial roles for less than a year.
The 38-year-old – a loyal supporter of the PM who regularly took to the airwaves on his behalf during last summer’s leadership contest – has a similar background to Mr Sunak.
Like the PM, she is the child of Indian emigrees. While Mr Sunak’s mother ran a pharmacist, Ms Coutinho’s parents are both doctors who came to the UK in the 1970s.
Like Mr Sunak, the bright high-flyer was privately educated (at James Allen’s Girls School) and went on to study both Maths and Philosophy at Oxford University.
And like Mr Sunak Ms Coutinho worked in finance – beginning her career at Merrill Lynch before moving on to KMPG, before leaving the City and joining Iain Duncan Smith’s Centre for Social Justice.
Adam Forrest31 August 2023 13:00
