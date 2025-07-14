Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan has urged senior officers across ministries to meet non-officials, emphasising that this is essential for obtaining accurate feedback.

“Meeting visitors can provide insights into the actual state of affairs on the ground, help identify or clarify miscommunications or misunderstandings about government policy or intentions, offer access to new ideas, and present opportunities to correct mistakes,” Somanathan’s letter to secretaries stated.

He requested all officers “to endeavour to be accessible to non-officials who may seek to meet you in connection with the work of your Ministry/department.”

Several government officials have acknowledged receipt of this letter from Somanathan.

The letter highlights a “perceived reluctance among several secretaries to the Government of India and other senior officers to grant appointments to individuals who are not government officials, but who may wish to meet them regarding their ministries’ work.”

Somanathan stressed that officers must not refuse meetings solely because the visitor is a contractor, trade union representative, political party member, or from a non-governmental organisation.

