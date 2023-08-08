Cacio e Pepe is a classic pasta dish made using just 4 ingredients pasta, cheese, pepper and salt. Cacio e Pepe is so quick to make that it can be made in just 15 mins. Let us learn to make Cacio e Pepe the traditional way with step by step photos and video.

Cacio e pepe is a easy and quick pasta dish that you make in just few minutes. Though this sounds and looks easy the technique of cooking cheese without it becoming clumpy is a bit tricky.

About Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe is a classic Roman pasta dish that translates to “cheese and pepper” in English. Cacio e Pepe is made using pasta that is spaghetti pasta tossed in pepper cheese sauce. Traditionally Pecorino Romano cheese is the variety of cheese used but I have used Parmesan cheese which is the replacement for it.

Cacio e Pepe is known for its simplicity and deliciousness, using just a few basic ingredients to create a flavorful and satisfying dish. This pasta dish is prepared by first cooking spaghetti in boiling salted water as usual, then tossed in a pepper flavored creamy cheese sauce along with starchy pasta cooked water. I added the pasta water to cheese and blended it to get it more smooth and creamy. The starchy water blends the cheese easily making it more creamy and smooth.

I have seen few recipes using butter, olive oil and few other ingredients to blend along but this recipe is very authentic and tastes so good even with minimal ingredients. The pasta water is the secret to the creaminess also first combining cheese with starchy pasta cooked water makes it smooth and creamy.

Cacio e pepe is a great Italian cuisine with just few simple ingredients you can make a delightful and flavourful dish and Enjoy!

Cacio e Pepe Ingredients

Spaghetti – You can use any variety of noodle pasta or spaghetti but traditionally spaghetti is used. You can choose from linguine, fettuccine, or any other shape of pasta noodle. You can also use whole wheat spaghetti or regular spaghetti as I have used here.

– You can use any variety of noodle pasta or spaghetti but traditionally spaghetti is used. You can choose from linguine, fettuccine, or any other shape of pasta noodle. You can also use whole wheat spaghetti or regular spaghetti as I have used here. Pepper – Using freshly crushed pepper enhances the taste and flavor.

– Using freshly crushed pepper enhances the taste and flavor. Cheese – Pecorino Romano cheese is used traditionally. If you get it use it, else Parmesan cheese suits best for this recipe.

– Pecorino Romano cheese is used traditionally. If you get it use it, else Parmesan cheese suits best for this recipe. Water & Salt – Salt it added to boiling water for cooking pasta.

Recipe

Cacio e Pepe Recipe Cacio e Pepe is a classic pasta dish made using just 4 ingredients pasta, cheese, pepper and salt. Cacio e Pepe is so quick to make that it can be made in just 15 mins. Let us learn to make Cacio e Pepe the traditional way with step by step photos and video. Total Time 15 minutes mins Ingredients 100 grams spaghetti

25 grams parmesan cheese

3 cups water

1/2 tsp freshly crushed pepper + extra

salt to taste Instructions Bring 3 cups of water to a boil. Add salt to it. Once it starts to boil add 100 gms spaghetti.

Let it cook in low medium flame.

Once it is half cooked add little of pasta cooking water to 25 gms Parmesan cheese. Blend it in mixer until smooth and set aside.

Cook pasta until al dente – it should be soft yet crunchy enough bite into.

Switch off and drain. Run in cold water to avoid further cooking. Reserve the pasta cooked water for later use.

Heat a pan in low flame – add 1/2 tsp freshly crushed pepper.

Toast it for a minute for it to release the flavor more.

Now add drained spaghetti.

Now add the cheese sauce which is pre-blended in mixer.

Now act quickly and mix rigorously keeping the flame at lowest as possible.

Keep mixing without cheese forming lumps. It will stick to the base of the pan if it starts to turn clumpy. You can even switch off the flame now.

Add little of pasta cooked water.

See the base of the pan is not sticky this is perfect. That’s it.

For serving : Swirl the spaghetti using a fork and place it on a deep curved laddle.

Swirl it more after placing it in the ladle.

Now transfer this to a plate.

Sprinkle little Parmesan cheese.

Sprinkle freshly crushed pepper. Serve hot!

Creamy delicious Cacio e Pepe is ready! Enjoy!! Video

Expert Tips

Do not discard the starchy pasta cooked water as it helps in binding the cheese with pasta.

You can either whisk cheese along with pasta water until smooth or blend it in mixer until smooth. The cheese we get here needs blending so I did it.

Traditionally Pecorino Romano cheese is used for Cacio e Pepe but I have replaced it with Parmesan cheese.

You can add meat to this pasta if you prefer.

It is mild still flavorful and creamy.

Id you are a beginner you can even switch of the flame after adding cheese mixture and that heat is just enough for it to get cooked. Also adding hot starchy pasta water helps to cook it creamy and smooth.

You can scoop out the sauce and add it as topping.

Serving & Storage

Serve it hot with toasted bread it tastes great on its own too. This Pasta keeps well in room temperature only for a day. I would not recommend storing as it tastes best only when had fresh.