





Auburn Tigers running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams announced his resignation from the team’s coaching staff on Thursday.

Williams, who is one of the greatest running backs in the school’s history, served as the interim head coach in 2022 after the program severed ties with Brian Harsin. When Hugh Freeze was hired as the team’s coach in ‘23, he made a point of keeping Williams on the staff.

Following the ’23 season, his fifth year back at his alma mater, Williams informed the school that he’d be resigning from his role.

“After taking time to pray and reflect, I have made the decision to resign from my position with Auburn football to pursue other opportunities. I love Auburn, the players and AU family with all my heart, but this decision is what is best for me, my wife and sons. I am extremely grateful for the coaching opportunity given to me first by Coach Malzahn and most recently by Coach Freeze. These past five years on the Plains have been nothing short of incredible,” said Williams in a statement on Thursday.

Freeze also made an announcement on Thursday, thanking Williams and wishing him well.

“We are incredibly appreciative of Carnell and what he’s done for the Auburn football program during his time on the coaching staff. He led Auburn through a time of transition and is one of the program’s all-time greats. I know this wasn’t easy for him, but I respect his decision and wish him nothing but the best.”

Williams played for the Tigers from 2001–04, racking up 3,831 yards, second all-time in program history behind Bo Jackson, and 45 touchdowns in 42 games.



