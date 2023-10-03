Judging by A24’s second Priscilla trailer, Sofia Coppola’s take on the thrilling courtship and tumultuous marriage between Priscilla Beaulieu and Elvis Presley should not be confused with Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic.

This second movie about rock and roll’s biggest superstar is told entirely from the perspective of Priscilla Presley, who had met Elvis in 1959 when she was 14 and he was 24. The first Priscilla trailer featured movie images almost entirely overlaid with the 1992 recording “How You Satisfy Me” by the Australian band Spectrum.

Now the second trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, aims to tell the true story of Priscilla’s journey from having a thrilling teenage crush to a turbulent marriage to Elvis in a role that earned Cailee Spaeny a best actress trophy in Venice, where Coppola’s biopic debuted.

“I want a life of my own,” Priscilla says at one point in the second trailer, which focuses on private moments in their very public celebrity marriage. We also see her risking Elvis’ anger when she shows open opposition to being dolled up with black hair, swooping eyeliner and fake lashes.

“What do you mean you don’t know if you like it?” Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis, asks his wife as he steps disapprovingly towards her, while his male friends and associates passively sit in the shadows.

Written and directed by Coppola, Priscilla is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, written by Presley and Sandra Harmon. The film was produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company; Coppola for American Zoetrope; and Youree Henley. The movie was financed by Fremantle Group and A24 will distribute in the U.S.