





Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is much more than an elite scorer, a destroyer of worlds, and the Big Ten’s most famous non-football athlete in years.

As she proved Tuesday night, she is also a woman of the people.

After the No. 2 Hawkeyes crushed Wisconsin 96–50 Tuesday night, Clark gave her shoes to a young Iowa fan who had been imitating the team’s warmup.

“Usually they don’t say much, because I think they’re in a little bit of shock,” Clark said of young fans she meets. “That girl had my jersey on, it was cute. She was, like, copying our stretching warming up. I thought it was adorable. She was doing leg swings when we were doing leg swings.”

Caitlin gave away her custom Sabrinas to this lucky fan We later found out this was no coincidence: Franny, from Dubuque, was mimicking the Hawkeyes warming up and she was flattered. pic.twitter.com/DhnlBUJV9V — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) January 17, 2024

Blake Hornstein of WHBF-TV in Rock Island, Ill. identified the fan as Franny from Dubuque, Iowa.

“She was super happy to be there, and she was sitting courtside,” Clark said. “It was something easy I could (do to) make her day, and I’m sure she loved it. So it was cool.”

Clark finished with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Hawkeyes continued their spectacular season.







