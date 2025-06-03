Caitlin Clark injury status for June 4 game vs. Washington Mystics

Caitlin Clark is not expected to play in the Indiana Fever’s WNBA regular-season game against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, June 3. The game marks Clark’s third consecutive absence due to a left quad strain suffered during the team’s 90–88 loss to the New York Liberty on May 24.

This injury marks the first time Clark has missed games in her collegiate or professional career. She played 139 games at Iowa and 46 games with the Fever prior to this injury. The Fever (2–4) enter Tuesday’s rematch with the Mystics (3–4) on a three-game losing streak. The Mystics previously defeated the Fever 83–77 in the first matchup following Clark’s injury.

Timeline for Caitlin Clark’s return from quad injury

The Indiana Fever announced on May 26 that Caitlin Clark would be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks as she recovers from a left quad strain. Based on the current timeline, she is expected to miss at least one more game, the June 8 matchup against the Chicago Sky, before a potential return on June 10 against the Atlanta Dream.

Head coach Stephanie White confirmed that Clark’s quad injury is new and not a recurrence of the earlier injury that kept her out of a preseason game. “I don’t know when it happened,” White said, according to the Indianapolis Star. “We got a message that something was going on with her leg and they were getting an MRI, and then we got the word.”

In response to the growing number of injuries, the Fever signed guard Aari McDonald on Monday under an emergency hardship exemption. The team has also been impacted by injuries to Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson, sustained during a recent game against the Connecticut Sun.

Although Clark has not suited up for the past two games, she has remained active in team-related activities. She was seen courtside with Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull at Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, where the Indiana Pacers closed out the New York Knicks.

Caitlin Clark 2025 season stats and performance

Despite her absence, Caitlin Clark remains the Fever’s leading scorer and leads the WNBA in assists per game through the early part of the 2025 season. The 2024 Rookie of the Year has been a significant contributor in all areas of the game.

Caitlin Clark – 2025 Per Game Averages:

Minutes: 35

Points: 19

Rebounds: 6

Assists: 9.3

Steals: 1.3

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 5

Field Goal Percentage: 40.3%

Three-Point Percentage: 31.4%

The Fever continue to manage Clark’s recovery closely as they navigate a challenging portion of their schedule without their starting guard.

