





Michigan State had one job against No. 4 Iowa on the road on Tuesday night.

Don’t get beat by Hawkeyes All-American Caitlin Clark.

Whoops!

Clark scored 40 points on 14 of 34 shooting from the floor on Tuesday, including a game-winning three from the midcourt logo as Iowa avoided an upset to beat Michigan State 76–73 at home.

Everyone knows by now that Clark is nothing short of spectacular as a shooter, especially considering the volume of shots that she’s asked to take in her role as the team’s primary scorer.

Despite the high number of shots that she takes, Clark has still managed to convert on 48.7% of her attempts from the floor this season, including a 40.2% mark from three. She also leads the nation in scoring at 31.5 points per game.

Here’s the highlight of her ridiculous step-back three to send Michigan State back to East Lansing with a loss:

CAITLIN CLARK DOES IT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/pKY51gwSwB — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 3, 2024

Here are some of the best reactions from college basketball fans following Clark’s latest heroics:

Step-back to the logo. Awesome. https://t.co/CEH2Z0PSDb — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 3, 2024

That's the most violent thwap of the net I've heard… I guess when you shoot from that far away the ball approaches the sound barrier https://t.co/A6dUrUf7VY — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) January 3, 2024

This is the loudest swish I've ever heard. Microphone must have been embedded in the rim https://t.co/KmEpuv1zhu — J.A. Adande (@jadande) January 3, 2024

Caitlin Clark with the ball with a do or die shot is money almost every time https://t.co/aZuXibFfEB — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) January 3, 2024

This girl by herself is more entertaining than the entire Iowa football team. https://t.co/25ndnpHgAT — Dillon Davis (@dillondavis3) January 3, 2024







