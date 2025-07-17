The Calcutta High Court on Thursday raised concern during a hearing over 21 July event related traffic disruption and asked if the state government can say there will be no congestion and the Kolkata Police Commissioner can submit affidavit, assuring that there will be no traffic congestion. However, the court did not impose any restriction this year.

During hearing, the bench headed by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, said, “Can you (state) say there will be no congestion? Let the police commissioner submit an affidavit that there will be no traffic disruption…I will impose restrictions…but I will not change the venue.” Accordingly, the court posted the matter to tomorrow, to hear the state’s response to the petitioner’s representation and for final orders.

Justice Ghosh made these remarks while hearing a plea moved by an organisation, stating that the rally on the 21st would result in wide-spread disruption of traffic and disturb the movement of lawyers to and from courts.Advocate Firdous Shamim said, “The case was filed by All India Lawyers’ Union. Every year, we face problem going to the court on this day. If an organization wants to organize a programme with 100 people at the venue, Kolkata Police refuses to give permission. No other organization is allowed. This cannot happen in democracy.”

The High Court suggested that the Trinamool Congress should think of an alternative venue for its annual July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally from next year. Every year, the rally is conducted at Esplanade in busy central Kolkata area, which throws the entire traffic system out of gear on the day of the rally. The disruption of traffic and crowd is such that the schools have already announced holiday on that day.

The Calcutta High Court has orally remarked that it would consider imposing restrictions on the Martyrs’ Day rally on 21 July 2025. The rally is held every year on July 21 to commemorate 1993 police firing at Congress protestors, leading to deaths of 13 people. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was then in Youth Congress. Trinamool Congress party observes the programme every year.

Justice Ghosh observed that he would not order a change of venue of the program this year at the last moment. However, the organizers of the rally should consider a change of venue for the same from next year.

The Advocate General representing the state submitted that such disruptions were common for any protest, and that measures would be taken to minimise them.

Ghosh also said that he would impose certain conditions on the rally during the next hearing in the matter on Friday.

