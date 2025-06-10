Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person responsible for driving a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run that injured a Calgary firefighter last month.

The incident took place around 11:50 a.m. on May 23 as the vehicle, which investigators identified as a stolen 2017 blue Ford Fusion, was travelling westbound on Second Avenue northeast at a high rate of speed.

An on-duty member of the Calgary Fire Department, who was outside conducting a building inspection in the 400 block of Second Avenue, was struck by the vehicle.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

The vehicle then collided with a 2008 black Porsche Cayenne that was parked along the street before coming to a stop.

The firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the driver, who was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, fled the scene on foot in a southbound direction.

Story continues below advertisement

Police recovered the Ford Fusion, which they determined was stolen earlier that morning from the southwest community of Silverado.

After exhausting all leads, investigators have released a photo of a similar vehicle in hopes of generating new tips from the public.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have CCTV of dashcam footage from the area at the time, to contact them 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.