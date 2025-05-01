Calgary police said a 36-year-old woman showed “a reckless disregard for public safety” after she was accused of stealing a vehicle and being involved in a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the incident began around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday while a man was standing outside his running vehicle in the 2000 block of Erlton Road S.W..
An unknown woman jumped into the drivers seat, but despite attempts by the man and a friend to stop the woman, she managed to get away with the vehicle.
A short time later, police received a call about a reckless driver who had rear-ended a motorcyclist near the intersection of Macleod Trail and 53 Avenue S.W..
The motorcyclist was sent to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Around 3 p.m., police also received a call about a suspected impaired driver in the area of 15 Street S.E. and New Street S.E..
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
Two minutes later, police received a report of a vehicle striking a barrier on Inglewood Point S.E. and the driver getting out of the vehicle to change her clothes.
Officers flooded into the area and located the suspect sitting on a rock along a pathway in the 1000 block of 15 Street S.E., where she was arrested.
Police claim a search of the suspect found her to be in possession of more than $30,000 worth of fentanyl and shatter (cannabis).
It was also determined that she was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Trending Now
Trump says ‘great relationship’ with Canada possible under Carney
Not just Poilievre — these familiar MPs also lost their seats in Canada’s election
Thirty-six-year-old Candice Lacey Mineault has been charged with:
- two counts of possession of drugs
- one count of failing to comply
- theft of a motor vehicle
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
- failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm
- failure to comply with release order
- breach of a probation order
- operating an unregistered motor vehicle on a highway
- driving without insurance on a highway
- operation of a motor vehicle without an operator’s licence
- failure to report a collision to police
- theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle.
Mineault was remanded in custody until her next court appearance.
Hundreds of Outlaws motorcycle gang members to descend on Ontario town
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.