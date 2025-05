“We try to be very meticulous and scientific around it, but as soon as you talk about this there’s a lot of associations that people make,” he said. “It’s interesting, but it’s not a whole bunch of metaphysical things. It is really a biochemical process that is related to the fact that we’re living. We’re metabolizing, we’re radiating energy to move and to think — it just so happens that a little bit of that energy also comes from us as a little glow.”