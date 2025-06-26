Calgary police have announced a CTrain driver has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm following a collision involving a pedestrian.
Officers were called out around 8:15 a.m. on April 17 to the Banff Trail station, located at 2374 Banff Trail N.W. for reports of an 11-year-old child being struck by a CTrain.
The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver was taken into custody.
Police didn’t say why the driver was taken into custody, but investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing at a marked crosswalk as the train entered the station heading northbound.
The driver of the CTrain, 60-year-old Gordon Steve Ferdinands, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
Police are also asking anyone who has information about the collision to call them at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.
