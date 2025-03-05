California Republican lawmakers remained miffed after a handful of them were abruptly kicked off pivotal legislative committees by Democratic Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) suggested the move could be “retaliation” against Republicans for opposing funding to “Trump-proof” the state and for criticizing Democrats’ handling of issues including insurance, wildfires, energy and the rising cost of living.

“This is the new doghouse move where if the Democratic leadership is upset with you, they make these kinds of changes,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said he had a “good conversation” with Rivas after the announcement was made but received little explanation for the reshuffling. He said that some of the jabs Republican lawmakers dished out on social media also “may rub some people the wrong way.”

As speaker, Rivas has the power to appoint and remove members of committees at any time, and last week more than a dozen committee changes affected both Republicans and Democrats. Committee reassignments are commonplace in the Legislature, and politics can seep in. Democrats hold a legislative supermajority, giving the Republicans little political power.

“The Speaker routinely addresses committee needs throughout the year, and his goal is always to ensure members are in optimal roles to collaborate effectively and deliver for Californians,” said Nick Miller, Rivas’ communications director.

Among those removed were Assemblymembers Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) and Alexandra M. Macedo (R-Tulare), who were ousted from the Assembly’s budget committee, and Joe Patterson (R-Rocklin), who lost his position as vice chair of the Assembly’s health committee. Three Democrats also lost committee seats. Every committee still has a Republican vice chair.

DeMaio, who in recent weeks has been outspoken on social media platform X, where he has a substantial following, said Democratic leadership warned him to “dial it back” after a contentious budget hearing that he heavily publicized where he criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom’s spending plan. DeMaio has also described the budget’s COVID-19 outreach program as “so 2020.”

Other Republicans removed included Assemblymembers Bill Essayli (R-Corona) and David J. Tangipa (R-Fresno). While some Republicans were removed from their positions, they were also appointed to new committees.

Macedo questioned the speaker’s motive behind removing her as a member of the budget committee. She was also replaced by another Republican as vice chair of the committee on governmental organization. Along with the removal, Macedo was appointed to replace Essayli as vice chair of the elections committee.

“I have worked hard to educate myself on the issues. … I don’t think the crime matches the punishment,” she said.

Patterson on Monday expressed his surprise at the reshuffle, which he learned about while at the gym. “As an elected official in the minority party, you should be expected to speak about what’s wrong with the actions of the majority,” he said.