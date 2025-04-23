California is giving residents another chance at a grabbing thousands of dollars in free cash toward the purchase of an e-bike after a similar voucher offer last year saw a massive wave of applications.

Next week, Californians who fit the eligibility requirements outlined by the California E-Bike Incentive Project can apply for a voucher for up to $2,000 toward the purchase of an e-bike if they join the wait list between 5 and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In December, the California Air Resources Board announced a similar offer but allotted vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis, which resulted in more than 100,000 applications for just 1,500 available vouchers. The application window abruptly closed after just 45 minutes.

The state has adjusted its approach this time around.

What’s changed about the application process?

On Tuesday, prospective applicants must enter an online waiting room between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. by clicking the “apply” button on the website.

All individuals who enter the waiting room by 6 p.m. will be put in random order to have equal opportunity to access the applications, according to the program website. In the end, up to 1,000 applications will be approved for vouchers, according to the website.

To date, the program’s mailing list has over 150,000 subscribers, and “now that the project has had more publicity from [the first window of applications], we expect that number to be higher,” said Lindsay Buckley, director of communications for the California Air Resources Board.

In order to better serve the applicants, the agency has contracted with a provider that works with similar high-demand incentive programs across the nation.

“The waiting room and randomization process will be handled by the provider and ensures that our servers will not be affected by the high volume of traffic,” she said.

Why did the process change?

In the drawing in December, applicants complained they were unable to log in within minutes of the application opening. Some posted screenshots on social media of estimated wait times exceeding an hour. There were complaints that the application process froze or produced error messages.

“Overall, there was confusion about the waiting room, the queue and the applicant selection process,” Buckley said. “We have since applied lessons learned from other programs and those learned from the experience with the first window to improve our processes.”

What are your chances of getting to apply for the e-bike voucher?

It’s unknown how many Californians plan to apply, but everyone will have the same chance as long as they’ve applied by the 6 p.m. deadline, Buckley said.

In the December drawing that was first-come, first-served, the state gave out 1,500 vouchers and nearly 100,000 applications were submitted, according to the air resources board.

To date, 916 vouchers have been awarded and 698 have been redeemed, according to the agency’s recent data.

“We expected demand would be great, and it has been and is expected to persist,” Buckley said.

The program began with $3 million, with the goal of providing vouchers for the purchase of 1,500 e-bikes.

Who is eligible for the program?

Applicants must be California residents who are 18 years or older with an annual household income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.

That means that a single-person household must make no more than about $45,000 per year, and a two-member household must make no more than $61,320 to qualify.

Times staff writer Andrew Campa contributed to this report.