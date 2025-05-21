A Southern California man was charged with felony animal cruelty after he was accused of using food to lure and kill multiple cats over a period of months.

Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, 46, of Santa Ana, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges that also include theft of a companion animal, a Bengal lynx he is accused of luring and stealing, and possession of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

It wasn’t clear whether has a lawyer in the case. The Offices of the Orange County Public Defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

A recovered Bengal lynx cat named Clubber. Courtesy City of Westminster

Oliveros was arrested April 24 amid ongoing investigations by police in Santa Ana and Westminster and freed on $40,000 bail, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Authorities said reports of a man luring cats with canned food and killing them by beating or stomping them began in Oliveros’ neighborhood and other central Orange County communities late last year and continued to come in through spring.

The Santa Ana and Westminster police departments zeroed in on Oliveros after witnesses identified him as a suspect in crimes against cats, and a search of his home on April 23 turned up evidence linking him to the attacks, Santa Ana police said in a statement.

A man accused of mutilating and killing cats in Santa Ana has been arrested. Santa Ana Police Department

The DA’s office and police also noted multiple incidents in which witnesses described a white Toyota pickup used by the person.

According to the DA’s statement Tuesday, crimes alleged to be connected to the defendant include an April 5 fatal stomping of a cat captured on security video, an April 3 report of a man holding a cat over his head and slamming it down and a March 21 report of a companion animal, a Bengal lynx, stolen after it was lured by a man with a can of food who was using a white Toyota Tacoma pickup.

That cat, named Clubber, was ultimately returned to its owner, authorities said.

“Between November and April, seven reports of dead and injured cats were reported to Santa Ana Animal Control, including animals suffering from broken backs and bloody faces,” the DA’s office said.

On April 27, some of the residents who attended a nighttime Santa Ana vigil urging justice in the matter became unruly, vandalized property and threw objects, the city’s police said in a statement.

“While we support the community’s right to peacefully assemble, the Santa Ana Police Department will not tolerate acts of violence, vandalism, or any threats to public safety,” it said.

Oliveros’ ability to remain free amid the ongoing investigation and case has angered some animal advocates. On Tuesday, the district attorney’s office said it will seek a much higher bail amount, $100,000, arguing Oliveros poses a danger to the public.

He faces the possibility of more than five years behind bars if he is convicted on all counts, the DA’s office said.

Santa Ana, the seat of Orange County, is about 33 miles south-southeast of downtown Los Angeles.