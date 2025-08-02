A Southern California man was arrested Friday on suspicion of sending money to and declaring support for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, federal prosecutors said.

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, a 28-year-old Long Beach resident, allegedly communicated with two self-identified ISIS fighters through social media, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office. In online communications, he allegedly pledged allegiance and expressed desire to fight for the terrorist organization.

“It’s an honor to fight and die for our faith. It’s the best way to go to heaven,” Villanueva allegedly said to one of the individuals, according to prosecutors. “Someday soon, I’ll be joining.”

In February, prosecutors said Villanueva offered one of the self-identified fighters payments through an intermediary, asking whether it would help pay for resources for ISIS. He allegedly sent payments totaling $1,615 over the course of five months through two intermediaries overseas, authorities said, citing Western Union records.

In his online communications, Villanueva said he owned a bomb and knives, and the FBI recovered what appeared to be a bomb from his bedroom when he was arrested, authorities said.

Villanueva is a lawful permanent resident from the Philippines, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. He’s charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization — a charge that carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Supporting a terrorist group, whether at home or abroad, is a serious risk to our national security,” U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli said in a statement. “We will aggressively hunt down and prosecute anyone who provides support or comfort to our enemies.”

The FBI is investigating the case.