LOS ANGELES — A woman who masterminded the killing of her husband, an internationally known hairdresser and beauty company executive, at their Los Angeles home eight years ago was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Monica Sementilli, 53, was convicted in April of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the 2017 stabbing death of Fabio Sementilli in their backyard in the upscale Woodlands Hills neighborhood. He was found by their daughter in a pool of blood with multiple wounds to his face, jawline, neck, chest and thigh.

Prosecutors said Monica Sementilli conspired with her lover and former racquetball coach, Robert Baker, to kill her 49-year-old husband for a $1.6 million insurance policy.

Baker, now 63, pleaded no contest in July 2023 to murder and conspiracy charges. He is serving life without the possibility of parole.

Baker testified at her trial that the mother of two had nothing to do with the plot to kill her husband. “I murdered him because I wanted her,” Baker told the court.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen rejected a defense bid to have Sementilli sentenced to 25 years to life, calling her the “mastermind in this conspiracy to commit murder,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Coen said Baker, who carried out the attack, “did not have the intelligence to plan the brutal, well-thought-out slaughter.”

The Canadian-born Fabio Sementilli worked for decades as a trendsetting hair stylist and served as vice president of education for beauty products giant Coty Inc.