California is experimenting with digital driver’s licenses.

Residents can download the CA DMV Wallet app on their smartphone and follow the instructions to scan their driver’s license, or ID. The mobile driver’s license program is in a pilot phase, limiting participation to 1.5 million people, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Several airports, including L os Angeles International Airport , accept mobile licenses as a form of identification. But users should still carry their physical driver’s license — law enforcement, state government agencies and businesses are not yet accepting the mobile licenses.

The pilot program began in May with a limited pool of participants and expanded to the public in August, according to NBC .

The mobile driver’s license, or mDL, in the California DMV Wallet is secured through the use of biometrics and encryption, and meets the highest federal and international security standards, making it harder for unauthorized individuals to access or steal it, Anita Gore, deputy director of public affairs office for the DMV, told the station.