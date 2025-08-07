The fast-growing Canyon fire is threatening areas around Piru and Castiac along the Ventura-Los Angeles county line.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. near Holser Canyon Road, northeast of Piru — a small, unincorporated town in Ventura County not far from Castaic Junction, where Interstate 5 meets Highway 126.

Within two hours, it had grown to more than 1,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation orders

Evacuations have been ordered in these areas:

All of the Lake Piru Recreation Area and east to the Los Angeles County line, south to Route 126, west to Center Street. More details here.

A few communities southwest of Castaic around Val Verde and Oak Canyon in L.A. County. More details here.

Evacuation warning

Warnings are affecting the following areas:

Closures

Road closures include:

Piru Canyon Road at Main Street.

Lake Piru Recreation Area, which is under an evacuation order.

Shelters