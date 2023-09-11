It’s true that the holidays seem to come earlier and earlier every year, but guess what? I’m not complaining! Especially not this year when having anything to look forward to is a blessing. Target has released some of their Halloween costumes for the little ones, and I must say there are some pretty cute options. Here are all my favorites for $30 and under!

Cutest Kid & Baby Halloween Costumes from Target

You May Also Like:

WHAT TO DO FOR HALLOWEEN 2023- WE’VE GOT YOUR GUIDE!

10 FESTIVE BABY HALLOWEEN PAJAMAS & MATCHING HALLOWEEN PAJAMAS FOR FAMILIES

10 HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS FOR BABIES IN CAR SEATS, STROLLERS, & OTHER THINGS ON WHEELS

Pin for Later- Call Dibs on Your Halloween Costume Early!