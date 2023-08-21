We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Americas companies news every morning.

The Financial Times is compiling the fifth edition of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies, a ranking and special report on high-growth businesses in north, central and South America, to be published in April 2024.

In partnership with Statista, the German data provider, the FT will seek to identify the 500 companies in The Americas with the strongest revenue growth between 2019 and 2022.

Who is in The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 list? Explore the 2023 ranking here

A special report, which will appear in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com, will publish the full ranking, alongside articles by FT correspondents on the trends highlighted by the research. The most recent edition of this report and ranking can be viewed here.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their names forward now, via this website.

Why should my company participate?

New business opportunities

Inclusion in the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies ranking will be a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business from potential partners, customers and investors worldwide.

EMPLOYER AWARENESS

Corporate growth usually generates demand for new employees. Being included in The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies ranking will increase awareness of you as an employer and of your potential.

Media coverage

The special report will appear in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. The full ranking will be published online and FT reporters will focus on interesting companies, sectors and trends highlighted by the list.

REPUTATION AND MARKETING

All companies that make it into the ranking may use the award logo for marketing purposes upon payment of a licence fee. Your company will still be able to communicate its inclusion in the ranking, free of charge.

Access to more than 1 millION facts

All applicants that provide data on their sales will receive a free two-week Statista Corporate Test Account — irrespective of whether they end up among the ranked companies.

Who is eligible?

Companies from the following 20 countries:

Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, Uruguay, Venezuela.

To be included in the ranking your company must meet these criteria:

Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2019¹

Revenue of at least $1.5mn generated in 2022¹

An independent entity (not a subsidiary or a branch office of any kind — see the note on independence)

Headquartered in one of 20 countries in the Americas, listed above

¹ Countries that do not use the dollar to express revenues should provide average local currency value equivalent over the course of the relevant fiscal year.

Companies with three or fewer employees, or companies that are not a legal entity, will be subject to additional checks to verify their revenue numbers.

How do I register?

STEP 1: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Please register with Statista, here, by November 30. Alternatively, download the form as a PDF and send it to ft-the-americas@statista.com upon completion.

STEP 2: VERIFICATION OF REVENUE INFORMATION

Your revenue data needs to be verified. Please use one of the forms below for this purpose. The form must be signed personally by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (CEO or CFO). Please then send it to Statista by email, fax or mail by November 30.

Online registration form: English

Revenue verification form: English / Spanish / Portuguese

Registration form PDF: English / Spanish / Portuguese