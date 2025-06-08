A-List Cast Takes Center Stage

The next chapter in the blockbuster Call of Duty franchise has been officially announced: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming later this year, and it’s bringing a star-studded cast and a mind-bending new narrative set in 2035. Revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase and confirmed by Activision, the game promises to redefine the series with both gameplay innovation and Hollywood flair.

For the first time, Black Ops will feature major Hollywood actors in leading roles. Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us, Heroes) steps in as David Mason, a fan-favorite protagonist first introduced in Black Ops 2. Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) joins as Emma Kagan, the CEO of a mysterious organization called The Guild, while Michael Rooker reprises his role as Mike Harper, returning to the franchise after a long hiatus. According to Activision’s marketing head Tyler Bahl, Mason will be subtly redesigned to resemble Ventimiglia, and Shipka’s performance is expected to “truly impress players”.



A Future War, Psychological Warfare, and Zombies

Set over forty years after the events of Black Ops 6, the story plunges players into a world teetering on the edge of chaos, plagued by psychological warfare and violent global clashes. Players will join Mason and his team as they confront a cunning foe who weaponizes fear itself. The campaign will be fully cooperative, and round-based Zombies mode returns, much to the delight of longtime fans.

Surprise Reveal and Release Plans

In a break from tradition, Activision is keeping pre-release details under wraps, likening the approach to a “surprise album drop.” The game is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (via Xbox PC, Battle.net, and Steam), and will be available day one on Game Pass Ultimate.

Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike affecting the industry, production on Black Ops 7 has continued uninterrupted, as the project is not part of the strike’s scope.

Live Events

With a full gameplay reveal scheduled for later this summer, fans are already dissecting the teaser trailer and speculating about new modes, high-tech weaponry, and the fate of their favorite characters. One thing is clear: Black Ops 7 is set to be the most cinematic and ambitious entry in Call of Duty history.