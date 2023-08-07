Activision has officially confirmed this year’s Call of Duty game, and as rumored, it is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. “The ultimate threat awaits,” Activision said in a teaser video.

Modern Warfare III launches on November 10. The game is expected to be released across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, in addition to PC.

This is just the beginning of Activision’s Modern Warfare III announcement plans, so keep checking back for more as we learn more about the game. It’s expected that Activision will confirm more details about the game in the days ahead, before a bigger reveal on August 17.

Sledgehammer Games is reportedly leading development on Modern Warfare III, with the support of Activision’s network of Call of Duty development studios. Operators, guns, and purchases from MW2/Warzone will reportedly carry forward to the new game.

2022’s Modern Warfare II hit $1 billion in revenue in 10 days, the fastest ever for the series, so the new game has big shoes to fill. All Call of Duty games are now developed on the same engine, no matter which studio is leading development, so fans can expect Modern Warfare III to presumably “feel” similar to Modern Warfare II and Warzone.

According to Insider-Gaming, campaign early access for Modern Warfare III will begin on November 2. Beta weekends will take place October 6-10 (for PlayStation) and October 12-16 (for everyone), the report said.

Looking further out, Activision’s Treyarch studio will reportedly take the reins and lead development on a new Call of Duty game for 2024. Supposed concept art leaked in 2022.