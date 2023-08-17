Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (the 2023 edition, anyway) is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 10. Publisher Activision promises this latest in stallment in the long-running FPS franchise includes an exciting new campaign, lots of multiplayer maps, and the largest Zombies map ever. The game will be available in two separate editions, both of which are available to preorder now on all platforms.

Read on for the details.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Standard Edition)

PS5

PS4 (includes PS5 copy)

Xbox

PC

If all you want is the core game and the preorder bonuses, grab the standard edition.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Vault Edition

The digital-only Vault edition comes with the game itself, any applicable preorder bonuses, plus the following:

Nemesis Operator Pack 4 Operator Skins: Marakov, Warden, Price, adn Ghost

2 Weapon Vaults

BlackCell (1 Season) + 30 additional Tier Skips BlackCell includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP, and more



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Preorder Bonuses

Preorder at GameStop, and you’ll receive a free steelbook case with your purchase.

Preorder the game at any retailer to receive the following:

Early access to the Open Beta

Play the Campaign up to a week early (digital editions only)

Soap Operator Pack (immediately available to use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Trailer

