Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10, and we got the briefest of teases in a new trailer today. Activision confirmed today’s reveal last week after the game leaked online.

The teaser doesn’t provide much to go on except the release date; platforms are unannounced, but we imagine it’ll be on the usual suspects. Sledgehammer Games is taking the reins, making it the first Modern Warfare title not made by Infinity Ward (but it’s still assisting, as all Call of Duty studios tend to). Sledgehammer’s last entry was 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it also developed WWII and Advanced Warfare.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Modern Warfare II review and read how that game and Warzone will continue to get content updates in the form of new celebrity operators such as Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj. You can also read about how Sony signed a deal with Microsoft to keep the franchise on PlayStation for the next decade as part of the ongoing Microsoft/Activision acquisition.