After a strange, but funny tease and an official teaser trailer earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (not to be confused with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3) is been fully unveiled with a full trailer, new details, and a handful of screenshots, which you can find below.

Expectedly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s campaign picks up where Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II left off. Modern Warfare III will also include what Activision is calling an, “open world Zombies set on the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever.” It is also promising a big collection of fan favorite and brand new multiplayer maps. You can check out screens from the campaign in the gallery below.

Modern Warfare III will launch on November 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PC on November 10 and will be part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebrations. It is not the first time a Call of Duty game has received a numbered sequel. In fact, it’s not even the first time a third Modern Warfare game has released, but it is the first time a sequel released only one year after the prior.

The campaign will have something called Open Combat Missions, which emphasize player choice. These will apparently differ from the linear cinematic missions Call of Duty has become known for and will offer multiple paths from a level and will be more reactive to the player. You can play a stealthy for the whole level, for example.

The game will feature all 16 launch maps from the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 game, which have all been modernized alongside new modes. You can check out a multiplayer screenshot below.

Apparently “a vast amount of content” from Modern Warfare II, the 2022 game, will transfer into Modern Warfare III, according to the game’s press release. The press release reads, “All weapon and Operator content that has been previously unlocked or is currently available to players in Modern Warfare II, will carry forward between Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare lll.” Following the game’s launch, 12 new 6 v 6 maps are also planned for release.

Zombies (seen above) will allow players to team up with other squads for the first time. The mode is being developed by Treyarch and will tell a Dark Aether story.

Though no dates have been announced yet, a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III open beta is planned for the future.