Activision Blizzard announced a new feature that launches Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 from the same place on Steam. Instead of clicking on the separate titles, you can now access them both from one Call of Duty hub.

It’s different than just swapping between Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 from the in-game menu. Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 are now just listed as the same Call of Duty page. If you click that one title in your Steam library, it opens the client that plays both Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. You can swap between them from there, assuming you own both games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone are now just Call of Duty on Steam

If you open Steam and type “Call of Duty” into the search bar, the merged Call of Duty page will appear as the first result. It lists information about Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, including how to download or purchase the games and items related to them. However, Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 are the only two titles under the Call of Duty page so far. You still have to access older Call of Duty games like Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare from their own separate Steam pages or from your library.

Also, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale right now. If you don’t already have it, you can get it for 45% off for about $39–almost half the price.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 are both available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.